Why today is D-day for Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex will hear today about his controversial US visa

Prince Harry, 38, is waiting to hear if his US visa information will be released by the government, and the verdict is likely to be delivered on Tuesday.

A federal court hearing is taking place, where a Heritage Foundation think tank is arguing that the Duke of Sussex's visa records should be made public.

The reason this is being brought up is because the royal admitted to drug use in his memoir Spare, and the use of illegal drugs is a crime taken seriously in the states and often results in a visa refusal.

The drugs Harry has admitted to taking are marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms.

When writing about his cocaine experience, he penned: "It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me. But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle relocated from the UK to the US in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry's phone hacking court case

Harry's other legal proceedings, regarding his phone hacking case against the Mirror Group Newspapers will take a little longer for a verdict though.

The court case itself is expected to finalise at some point in June but then the judge, Mr Justice Fancourt can spend months weighing up the evidence before delivering a verdict, so it could be after summer when a conclusion is met.

© Getty Images Prince Harry made two court appearances

The case is regarding Harry's claims that the media used illegal methods such as phone hacking to obtain information about him, his family and friends, including then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Last week, the barrister asked Harry if he would be “disappointed” if the court finds his phone was not hacked, and to that Harry replied: "To have a decision against me and any of the other people [bringing a claim], given that Mirror Group have admitted hacking, yes, it would feel some injustice… if it wasn't accepted.”

The Duke faced eight hours of questioning

After cross-examination, Harry got emotional when Mr Sherborne asked: "Finally, Prince Harry, you have been in that witness box for over a day and a half.

"You have had to go through these articles and answer questions knowing this is a very public courtroom and the world’s media are watching, how has that made you feel?"

Prince Harry was a key witness in proceedings

Harry paused, looked emotional and eventually answered: "Erm, it's a lot."