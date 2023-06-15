Prince William and Princess Kate share cryptic tweet – details

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a unique tweet with a sombre meaning

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a cryptic message on Twitter on Wednesday to their 2.8 million followers. The post included a single green love heart and no words at all, and was sent at 9pm in the evening.

It seems the emoji was used to mark the anniversary of the dramatic the Grenfell Tower fire in London, which was six years ago yesterday.

The tweet received over 3,000 'likes' and many responded with green love hearts too, to show their unity.

Last year, the royal couple attended a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragic event, and both of them looked visibly moved.

A total of 72 people were killed during the blaze in June 2017, and William and Kate have been dedicated to supporting the survivors and marking the memory of those who lost their lives since.

A couple of days after the fire, Prince William accompanied his grandmother the Queen on a visit to Grenfell where they met those affected by the tragedy, including local residents and members of the community, as well as emergency responders.

The late Queen also released a heartfelt statement, which read: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital. Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others. It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."

Meghan supported Grenfell survivors with a charity cookbook

Meghan Markle has also shown her support for the cause and back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex helped create a charity cookbook called Together: Our Community Cookbook to raise money for families affected.

Last year, the Duchess sent the Hubb Community Kitchen charity a personal voice note from her home in Montecito where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The awful London fire shocked the UK

The royal family are known the world over for their dedication to great causes, and earlier this week Prince Harry was seen supporting wounded military members at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games in San Diego.

The Duke appeared at the event, where over 200 wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military members gathered together. A Warrior Games representative confirmed to HELLO! that Prince Harry was at the Naval Air Station North Island to watch the games and engage with the athletes and their families.

© Getty The brothers heavily support charitable causes

He was spotted intently watching the seated volleyball competition and also greeting military members.

Throughout the years, Harry has been a vocal advocate for mental health, particularly for veterans and active-duty service members.