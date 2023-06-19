Why Prince Andrew skipped the Order of the Garter service

Senior members of the royal family were out in full force on Monday to support King Charles III as he led his first Garter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The monarch, 74, was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, 75, as well as the Princess Royal, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla are all smiles on Garter Day

The Duke of York, however, did not attend the magnificent service. While Prince Andrew, 63, is a Knight of the Garter, the royal was present at the lunch, but not the annual ceremony.

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working member of the royal family in November 2019 following his controversial TV interview with BBC Newsnight which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

© Getty Prince Andrew at the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel in 2019

Meanwhile, in January 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles. The Duke of York also stopped using the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Despite stepping back as a working member of the royal family, Prince Andrew has since made several public appearances.

© Getty Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019

He attended the funerals of his parents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. He joined the royals on the walk to church as King Charles hosted his first Christmas at Sandringham last December and was also present at the Easter Sunday service earlier this year.

On 6 May, Prince Andrew attended his brother King Charles's historic coronation. Whilst the Duke did not have a formal role in the ceremony, he was present in the congregation alongside the likes of Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, and Princess Anne.

© Getty The Duke of York attended the King's coronation

For the special occasion, Prince Andrew wore ceremonial robes of the Order of the Garter.

Most recently, Prince Andrew was absent from his brother's birthday parade. Only working members of the royal family attended the parade, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© getty King Charles III salutes as he departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

During Trooping the Colour, the monarch rode on horseback alongside his heir and eldest son, the Prince of Wales, and his younger siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Also in attendance were Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal sibling trio charmed crowds as they rode in a ceremonial carriage towards Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed a sweet bonding moment with her father Prince William

Later in the afternoon, George, Charlotte and Louis joined senior members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to admire the spectacular RAF flypast.