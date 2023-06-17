Why Prince Andrew was absent from King Charles's birthday parade

The Duke of York did not join his siblings at Trooping the Colour

The Duke of York was not among the royal guests at his brother King Charles's birthday parade in London on Saturday.

Charles, 74, rode on horseback during Trooping the Colour with his heir and eldest son, the Prince of Wales, and his younger siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

However, Prince Andrew, 63, did not make a public appearance at the event, despite attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Only working members of the royal family attended the parade, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. See the royals' appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they watched the flypast...

WATCH: The royals watch the spectacular flypast at Trooping the Colour

The disgraced Duke of York stepped back from public duties in November 2019, following his controversial TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And in February 2022, Andrew reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law. The Duke has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ahead of the US lawsuit, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles and he stopped using the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

SEE: Prince William's heartfelt dad moment with Princess Charlotte ahead of Father's Day

MUST-READ: Prince Louis' cheeky antics at Trooping the Colour with siblings George and Charlotte – best photos

© Getty Charles rode on horseback with William, Anne and Edward

© Getty Working royals attended the parade and appeared on the balcony

Andrew currently resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duke has made few public appearances since stepping back from public duties. He attended the funerals of his parents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. He joined the royals on the walk to church as King Charles hosted his first Christmas at Sandringham last December, and also at the Easter Sunday service earlier this year.

© Getty Prince Andrew wore his Garter robes to the coronation

© Getty Prince Andrew attended the Easter Sunday church service with the royals

The royals will attend the Order of the Garter procession in Windsor on Monday, but Andrew is not expected to join them.

Who missed Trooping the Colour 2023?

Among the other notable absentees were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in Montecito, California, after stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex normally join major royal events but they did not appear in the carriage procession or on the balcony to watch the flypast.

© Getty James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor did not attend Trooping the Colour this year

The Duke of York's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, did not appear at the event publicly either.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack welcomed their second child, Ernest, at the end of May

The princesses do not carry out royal duties and Eugenie has just welcomed her second child, Ernest Brooksbank, born on 30 May.

In the past, Peter Phillips and Mike and Zara Tindall have only attended Trooping the Colour when it has been a significant year, such as Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.