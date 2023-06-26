Geri Horner greets Prince William with a hug as she supports Prince's new project

The former Spice Girl joined the Prince of Wales in Newport

Geri Horner greeted the Prince of Wales with a hug, as she showed her support for William's new programme to end homelessness.

The former Spice Girl, 50, joined the royal at Maindee Primary School in Newport, South Wales on Monday.

The pair heard first-hand the important role that local schools can play in supporting children and families by intervening at the earliest point to prevent homelessness.

Geri is an ambassador of William and the Royal Foundation's new charity, Homewards. Other celebrity advocates include DJ Sara Cox, TV presenter Gail Porter, England footballers Fara Williams and Tyrone Mings and opera star Sir Bryn Terfel.

William is currently in the middle of a UK tour to launch his initiative, which aims to make rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past as he tries to emulate Finland, where the problem has been virtually eradicated.

© Getty Geri greeted William with a hug

The five-year project will initially focus on six locations where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding. Learn more in the launch video below...

WATCH: Prince William talks new initiative Homewards

Maindee Primary School and the Hill Street Development in Newport are two of the six flagship locations chosen as part of the Homewards initiative.

© Getty Geri joined the Homewards launch in Newport

© Getty William and Geri speaking with pupils at Maindee Primary School in Newport

The Prince's first stop on Monday was the London borough of Lambeth, where he delivered a passionate speech.

"My first visit to a homelessness shelter was when I was 11 with my mother. The visits we made left a deep and lasting impression," he said. "I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home."

A royal source told HELLO! ahead of the launch: "This is something that means so much to him, and it meant so much to his mother. It was that first visit to The Passage with his mother that has really inspired this work and he has been across every detail of this project.”

© Getty William was reunited with Big Issue seller, Dave Martin

During the launch, held at mental health organisation Mosaic Clubhouse in Brixton, south London, William was also reunited with Big Issue seller Dave Martin, with whom he helped to sell the magazine last summer.

Mr Martin welcomed the Prince's Homewards initiative which will encourage local groups in the six chosen locations to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

The second location was revealed to be Faithworks Carpentry Workshop in Bournemouth, which provides training for homeless people at St John’s Church in Poole, Dorset.

© Getty William uses a lathe during a visit to Faithworks Carpentry Workshop

William will announce a further two locations during engagements on Tuesday.