Princess Kate's handwritten personal note revealed during Southampton visit

The Princess of Wales has been praised for her touching, personal note after officially opening a family-friendly residential centre in Southampton.

The Hope Street Centre in Southampton, Hampshire, which has been developed by the One Small Thing Charity, provides an alternative to prison for women which allows them to remain with their children and to receive ongoing support.

Kate, 41, wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, was given a tour of the building upon arrival, and spoke to staff of the pilot project, as well as women who have had experience of the system.

The Hope Street Centre has been designed "by and for women" to create a "welcoming home environment, designed with light-filled communal as well as private spaces" along with a 24-hour hub, onsite creche and play areas for children.

Women eligible have committed low-level crimes such as theft, anti-social behaviour, traffic offences and non-payment of fines.

The Princess dubbed the facility an "inspirational place" as she spoke with users, and to officially mark its opening, the royal mum-of-three pinned a handwritten message of support on a tree in the courtyard. See the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate leaves touching handwritten note after opening Hope Street

It read: "I see you and I am with you. Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine."

© Getty The Princess of Wales officially opened Hope Street, Southampton

© Getty The Princess left a touching handwritten note

During her visit, Kate was escorted by prison philanthropist and founder and chairwoman of One Small Thing, Lady Edwina Grosvenor.

Lady Edwina said: "There is a different way that we can deal with women and children in the justice system in this country. I wanted to build something and prove that we could do it differently by actually building it."

© Getty Kate with Lady Edwina Grosvenor

Kate's outing to Southampton comes just days after she impressed royal watchers with her tennis skills as she played a doubles match with Swiss star, Roger Federer.

The short film was to highlight the work of the Ball Girls and Boys of Wimbledon, ahead of the tournament, which kicks off on 3 July.

The Princess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), is a regular at the sports event and is expected to be among the spectators during the two-week championship.

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Kate teamed up with tennis star, Roger Federer

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Princess Kate took part in a doubles rally

Last year, Prince William and Kate were joined in the royal box on Centre Court by their eldest child, Prince George.

The Prince of Wales has been on a two-day tour of the UK to launch his Homewards programme, which aims to end homelessness for good.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales will reopen the Young V&A museum in Bethnal Green, London, in her role as royal patron, on Wednesday.