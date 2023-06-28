Princess Kate reunites with Princess Diana's goddaughter during Southampton visit

The Princess of Wales was reunited with the royals' family friend as she opened a new family-friendly residential centre in Southampton on Tuesday.

Kate, 41, visited the Hope Street Centre, designed to provide a safe environment for women and their children as they go through the courts.

She was shown around the facility by Lady Edwina Grosvenor, who is the founder and chairwoman of One Small Thing – the charity behind the centre. Watch as Kate pins a handwritten note to a tree in the facility's courtyard...

WATCH: Princess Kate leaves personal note at Hope Street, Southampton

Lady Edwina Grosvenor, 41, is a goddaughter of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, while her younger brother, Huge Grosvenor, is the 7th Duke of Westminster and also, Prince George's godfather.

Hugh and Lady Edwina are two of the late Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster's children, along with Lady Tamara van Cutsem and Lady Viola Roberts.

As well as founding One Small Thing, which aims to redesign the justice system for women and their children, Lady Edwina is a founding investor and Ambassador of the Clink Restaurant chain, which trains prisoners for work in the catering industry.

© Getty The Princess of Wales was welcomed by Edwina Grosvenor, founder of the charity One Small Thing

© Getty Hope Street provides a safe space for women who are going through the court system

Lady Edwina graduated from Northumbria University having studied criminology and sociology in 2005, and obtained a master’s degree in Criminology and Crime Scene Management at Solent University in August 2021.

She also sits on the advisory board to the Centre for Criminology in the Faculty of Law at the University of Oxford and is patron of Paladin, which is the country's only national stalking advocacy service.

© Getty Lady Edwina and her husband, Dan Snow, at Harry and Meghan's wedding

She married British TV presenter Dan Snow in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2010 in Woolton, Liverpool. The couple share three children.

Lady Edwina and Dan were among the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

Who is Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster?

The Duke took over his family's billion-pound fortune and estate when his father Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster, died in 2016 after he had a heart attack while walking on his Abbeystead Estate in Lancashire.

William and Kate were among the attendees at a memorial service for the late Duke at Chester Cathedral.

© Getty Hugh Grosvenor at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's ONE shopping centre, and the Duke is part of the royal inner circle.

© Getty Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster (right) arrives at Prince George's christening in 2013

Hugh and his family are estimated to be worth just under £10 billion and featured 13th place in the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK's wealthiest people in 2022.

The Duke became engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Henson, in April earlier this year.