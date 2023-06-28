Princess Anne to join King Charles and Queen Camilla's party at the monarch's home

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading to Scotland at the start of July to mark Royal Week, just as the late Queen Elizabeth II used to do, and their busy schedule will also include an extra special party.

The palace has confirmed that during their trip to celebrate Scottish culture, achievement and community, they will throw a garden party. The statement read: "The King and Queen and The Princess Royal will host guests at a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse."

Garden parties are commonplace for royalty and offer up a chance for the family to mingle with members of the public. It is believed around 8,000 will be invited to the event – so it's quite the party!

The official website explains that the soirée usually contains music from regimental bands and the Royal Scottish Pipers Society, adding to the atmosphere.

© Getty Their majesties are heading to Scotland

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the party is being held, is the official residence of the monarch in Scotland. The property is open all year round for members of the public to pay a visit, soaking in the historical home that's an icon of Scotland.

The King will also take part in the Ceremony of the Keys while he is there, which is something the late Queen Elizabeth II used to do when she attended Royal Week. As part of the tradition, the monarch is symbolically handed the keys of the city by the Lord Provost and tradition dictates he/she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.

The Queen had close ties in Scotland

The person conducting the ceremony says: "We, the serving members of Your Majesty's armed forces, bound by our oath to you, your heirs and successors, offer for your gracious acceptance the key to Your Majesty's Royal Castle of Edinburgh."

Prince William and Princess Kate will also be heading to Scotland for the celebrations, but it has not been revealed which events they will attend.

Scotland holds a special place in the hearts of the royal family, thanks to many summers spent there. Each year, various members of the family descend on Balmoral Castle to relax and enjoy time away from the glare of the media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are heading to Scotland too

Favoured pastimes and pursuits involve getting outdoors as much as possible - it sounds truly idyllic!

"The [late] Queen called Balmoral her highland paradise and it was because it was somewhere where the Royals could be themselves, away from prying eyes, the public and the media. They would do all the country sports, fishing, shooting, walking, horse riding, pony trekking, picnics," said former Royal butler Grant Harrold.

© Photo: Getty Images The glorious castle has a great history

© Getty The royal family enjoying a picnic

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral