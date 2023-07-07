James Middleton's secret heroic moment revealed as he prepares for fatherhood

Princess Kate's brother James is expecting his first child with his wife Alizée Thevenet

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton delighted fans this week when he announced the exciting news that he is expecting his first child with wife Alizée Thevenet later this year.

The entrepreneur is already a doting doggie parent to his ever-expanding brood of pooches, and there's another reason he's set to be a great dad and that's his bravery.

When he announced the baby news, Princess Kate's photographer friend Millie Pilkington was quick to comment, revealing a previously unknown story about the 36-year-old.

"Oh wow James. That’s so exciting. Knowing your amazing paternal instincts with putting out the flames in @grace.pilkington's hair when it caught fire many years ago, I wholeheartedly know u will make a fabulous dad," she penned.

This heroic story has never been told before, but we're sure sister Kate was very proud of her brother's fast thinking.

James and Alizée are set to raise their first baby at their countryside home in Berkshire.

The £1.45 million residence is incredibly beautiful with rustic interiors and plenty of outdoor space.

The couple have an idyllic countryside home

James' parents Michael and Carole live nearby, as do sisters Pippa and Kate so we're sure lots of family playdates will be on the cards.

When James originally revealed his big move from London to the country, he penned: "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life.

The 36-year-old loves the great outdoors

"It’s been a hectic few months moving into our new home & we couldn’t be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs their new home #housemove #lifeinthecountry #dogsofinstagram #dogs."

James and Alizée have six dogs, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla and they lost their beloved Ella earlier this year.

James was very close with his dog, Ella

James, who credited Ella for helping him battle depression, wrote a heartfelt message to fans when he had the sad news to share.

He said: "It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away. For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly.

"Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside Tilly. I took this picture just a few hours before she died. I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier

"Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."