Princess Eugenie shares exciting update weeks after welcoming baby Ernest

Princess Eugenie might be in a newborn baby bubble with little Ernest, but she shared an exciting announcement with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The royal mum-of-two posted a video and a photo montage talking about her new role.

"Delighted to join the @goalshouse Goals House Advisory Board to strive to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," she wrote.

Goals House is a community of internationally renowned activists, thinkers, political figures, business leaders and entrepreneurs, that come together at significant global moments throughout the year united in the drive to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Like her uncle King Charles, Eugenie is a passionate advocate for environmental issues and ocean conservation.

Last month, just days after the birth of her second child, she launched her Ocean Advocate mini-series, where she speaks with experts about why we should "protect the ocean and how vital it is that we do so".

The Princess also exclusively invited HELLO! to join her at the Solent Seascape Project in Portsmouth, in her role as ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation.

Eugenie, who has a full-time job as a director at Mayfair art gallery Hauser & Wirth, spoke to HELLO! about how motherhood changed how she feels about the future.

"Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too," she said.

The royal also attended the World Economic Forum in Davos back in January, where she revealed how she is educating her eldest son, August, on the importance of protecting the environment.

In a conversation with Reuters editor-at-large Axel Threlfall and Arctic Humanity founder Gail Whiteman, Eugenie said at the time: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them. I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same.

"Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life. But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

Eugenie and her husband of nearly five years, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child, August, at the Portland Hospital in London in February 2021.

The couple recently welcomed their second son, Ernest, at the same hospital on 30 May 2023, with Eugenie sharing a sweet photograph of August meeting his baby brother.