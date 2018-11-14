Duchess Meghan glows in diamonds at Prince Charles' 70th birthday party hosted by The Queen Meghan wore stunning diamonds for her father-in-law's special evening

The Duchess of Sussex looked sensational as she arrived at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles' 70th birthday party on Wednesday evening with her husband Prince Harry. Passing through the Palace gates in a black Audi car, the royal smiled ahead of the evening's celebrations with the rest of the royal family. Meghan wore the dazzling diamond chandelier earring that she recently wore in Fiji for the happy occasion, which was hosted by The Queen.

Meghan's beauty look was once again stunning, with the former actress wearing her hair worn up. The mum-to-be was radiant with smokey eye makeup, a touch of bronzer on her cheeks and a pretty nude lip shade with a glossy finish.

The Duke and Duchess joined sibling Prince William and Catherine to wish the Prince of Wales a happy birthday. It is thought a number of famous guests and royals from Europe will attend the private party. A reception is to be held in the State Rooms, followed by a sit-down dinner and it is likely that Prince Phillip will join the family for the evening.

Prince Harry is extremely close to his father, having recently spoke about their relationship in recent documentary Charles at 70, so the party is bound to be a joyous and emotional occasion for the family. Meghan too, has also forged a strong friendship with Charles, one that was clear for all to see when he gave her away at her wedding to Harry.

It has been another busy week for Harry and Meghan, with the Remembrance Day events at the weekend and a commemorative dinner at Kensington Palace on Tuesday evening. Despite their jam-packed schedule, the pair looked in good spirits for Charles' special night. We're sure they celebrated in style!

