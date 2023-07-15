Princess Kate dazzles Wimbledon crowds as she steps out in stunning green ensemble for women's final

Princess Kate was beaming when she arrived at Wimbledon on Saturday, ahead of the womens singles final.

The Princess was captured waving to crowds and stopped for a chat with staff including the ball girls and ball boys. Her stunning pastel green Self Portrait gown was the perfect choice for day 13 of the annual tournament. Kate accessorised the summer number with her exclusive Wimbledon bow. She wore her long brunette tresses in perfect girls and swept backward at the front.

© Karwai Tang Kate beamed as she waved to crowds

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a big fan of the sport and will no doubt be looking forward to watching Czech player Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at 2pm from the comfort of the Royal Box on Centre Court.

© Karwai Tang The Princess looked beautiful for the exciting day

This is the second time the Princess has attended this year's tournament, as she was also present last week on day two of the competition. She opted for a very similar colour palette, slipping into a pastel green and white ensemble comprised of a mint green blazer over the top of a white pleated dress. The Princess' striking jacket featured dazzling white lapels and white-covered buttons. Kate also carried a small white bag perfectly punctuating her Wimbledon-themed look.