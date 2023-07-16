Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon dress has hidden message, according to royal watchers

Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut on Sunday, joining Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince George centre court to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The eight-year-old wore an adorable blue dress with flutter sleeves by Spanish brand Friki, with one Twitter fan suggesting the young royal wore the dress to show her respect to King Felipe of Spain, who attended the match to support Carlos Alcaraz.

"A Spanish dress from Maria to honour Felipe," the Twitter user wrote, suggesting that the Wales' nanny Maria had purchased the dress for the Princess.

© Getty Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon for the first time

King Felipe made time to speak to Princess Charlotte, chatting to her in the royal box – we wonder if her complimented her on her sweet dress?

Fans were delighted to see the two royals chatting, with comments flooding in on Instagram. "Awww King Felipe catching up with Catherine and Princess Charlotte," one wrote, while another commented: "Look at Charlotte’s face when talking to a king. She’s a born queen."

SEE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte mirror Princess Kate's priceless Wimbledon expressions - see photos

A third added: " Adore that look on Princess Charlotte's face. Totally absorbed."

© Getty Princess Charlotte spoke to King Felipe of Spain at Wimbledon

Today marked Charlotte's first visit to Wimbledon, with her cute reactions thrilling royal watchers. Throughout the match her expressions ranged from delighted, to amused to intense, mirroring her mother Princess Kate's famous sports reactions.

© Getty King Felipe spoke to Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte

Charlotte also delighted royal watchers when she greeted a police dog at the start of the match, stroking an excitable spaniel named Stella as she arrived.

© Getty Princess Charlotte is a dog lover

"Too cute!" one wrote, while another commented: "Adorable," while another admired the young royal's temperament, writing: "Don't know what it is about Charlotte, but she just gives off special vibes."

Other royal fans praised Prince George, who spent time with his parents and sister talking to children involved in the tennis tournament.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Wimbledon

"Prince George transitioning from boy to young man. He's going to be a heartbreaker! Those Wales genes," one praised, while another said: "Prince George's confidence is shining through."

TRENDING NOW: Prince George and Princess Charlotte mirror Princess Kate's priceless Wimbledon expressions - see photos

A third agreed, commenting: "It is lovely to see Prince George growing in confidence."

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub