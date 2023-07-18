The Princess of Wales sweetly blows kiss from her Royal Box at Wimbledon

Princess Kate was on Centre Court with her family at the Wimbledon Men's final on Sunday

The Princess of Wales was very much in her element as she took her seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Sunday. Ahead of the five-set thriller between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the Men's Singles Final, Princess Kate was seen making the most of her time there, speaking to guests which included the likes of Billie Jean King, James Norton, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.

However there was one sweet moment which almost went unnoticed – in new images, the royal mum – who was accompanied by Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte – managed to lock eyes with someone she knew from the crowd.

© getty Princess Kate blows sweet kiss to someone she knows

Upon seeing them, Princess Kate sweetly blew a kiss towards their direction. Although it's not known who she was aiming at but it's possible that one of her family members were also there.

Last year, Kate, who is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, blew a kiss to her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, through the crowds at Wimbledon. Watch the video below to see the adorable moment…

The Middleton family are avid tennis fans and are often seen at the tournament. During a quick chat with former US Open winner Emma Raducanu in between watching matches during an earlier appearance at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales, 41, reminisced on queueing up for the iconic tennis tournament with her father Michael Middleton and sister Pippa.

"We would be there at the crack of dawn, maybe not overnight but at the crack of dawn," she told the tennis star.

© Getty The royals were captivated by the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic match on Sunday

Back in January 2018, Kate joined young students as they took part in Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative training sessions and activities. The royal, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, revealed she missed playing tennis.

"I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," she said. "But keep it up, it's great to be active, as everyone's been saying here today. It's been a real pleasure to meet all of you."