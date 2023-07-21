Prince Archie greets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the cutest way

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California, where their firstborn is enjoying full-time pre-school with his young friends.

But when it comes to the end of the day, there's nothing the four-year-old loves more than seeing his mom who greets him at the school gates.

In an interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Meghan took journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to collect Archie and what she described was adorable.

Allison wrote: "He’s so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

The mom-of-two isn't the only one to receive Archie's outpouring of adoration, as Harry is also greeted with joy.

"We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out," the article read. "Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs."

Harry and Meghan's home life and parenting style in Montecito, California was documented further as she also revealed the heartwarming ritual she has with Archie on their way back home.

During the car ride, Allison wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

MUST-SEE: Prince Archie adorably clings to his father Prince Harry's legs in candid clip

© Netflix Archie is growing up in California

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

© Getty Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in 2019

Harry, who has previously said he has always wanted to be a dad, released his long-awaited memoir, Spare, back in January. See the heartwarming moment little Archie giggles as he chases Harry around their garden...

WATCH: Archie laughs as he chases dad Harry in their garden

In the final chapters of the book, Harry speaks about fatherhood and establishing his new life in Montecito with wife, Meghan.

Archie and Lilibet are also among those named in the acknowledgements in Spare. Harry wrote: "Above all my deepest and adoringest thanks to Archie and Lili, for letting Papa go off to read and think and reflect, to my mother-in-law (aka Grandma), and to my incredible wife, for too many millions of gifts and sacrifices, great and small, to ever enumerate."