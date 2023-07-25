Queen Camilla makes rare comment about her granddaughters as she touches on their 'jealously' over latest outing

Queen Camilla has joked that her granddaughters have been left "incredibly jealous" of her visit to the headquarters of British jewellery designer Monica Vinader.

On Monday, the 76-year-old royal visited the Norfolk headquarters of the eponymous firm which was started by the designer and her sister in a converted forge next to her home just 15 years ago but is now worth nearly £100 million.

WATCH: Inside Queen Camilla's royal jewellery collection

"My grandchildren - well my granddaughters - are incredibly jealous of me being here today," Queen Camilla told Monica.

Laughing, she added: "They follow you [on social media]. When they found out that I was coming here they started dropping quite a lot of hints about things they would like for their birthdays."

Camilla is a very proud grandmother of five. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, has Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins, Louis and Gus.

DON'T MISS: Who are Queen Camilla's teen grandchildren?

© getty Queen Camilla is shown jewellery by founder Monica Vinader during a visit to Monica Vinader's design studio

During the visit, the Queen enjoyed a tour of the Monica Vinader head office and design studio, before presenting the 2022 Queen's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development - the last in the late Queen Elizabeth's name.

DISCOVER: Who is Laura Lopes? Everything you need to know about Queen Camilla's daughter

Of the award, Monica said: "Receiving this award from Her Majesty The Queen is an absolute honour. We're always striving to make meaningful changes for our planet, our people and our communities. We're proud of how far we've come, and feel more determined than ever to continue pushing boundaries."

Founded in 2008, the company has become a massive British global success story with stores now in the Hong King, Singapore, the US and China, and huge international online sales.

Before presenting the award, Queen Camilla engaged with a range of employees from across the business, enjoying a tour of the design workshop and catching a glimpse of the jeweller's engraving machine and 3D printer in action.

The tour went on to reveal the in-house photography studio - where the brand team were shooting their next campaign – before concluding with a group photograph. Her Majesty then presented a commemorative crystal trophy, as well as The Queen's Awards flag that the business can fly for the next five years.