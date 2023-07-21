Will Prince William reunite with Prince Harry and his kids Lilibet and Archie during US trip?

The Prince of Wales will be in New York after the summer holidays

Prince William is set to travel to the US in the coming months to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

Many royal watchers have been left wondering whether the Prince of Wales will reunite with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, when he's in the country.

© Getty Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained in recent years

In September, the 41-year-old royal will be in New York to meet with the fifteen 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists who are trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030.

It seems unlikely the two brothers will enjoy a reunion as Prince Harry resides with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on the west coast in Montecito, Los Angeles.

William will only be in the city on a two-day trip, and is not expected to be joined by his wife Princess Kate. He will be attending additional engagements and meetings, the details of which will be released closer to the time.

It's no secret that the relationship between William and his brother Harry has been strained in recent years – something which the Duke of Sussex spoke in great detail about in his memoir, Spare.

Meghan nad Harry live in California with their children

In the three years since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals, the couple have been critical of the monarchy, telling their story in their Netflix documentary and Harry's book. The couple were asked earlier this year to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, in a move sanctioned by the King.

In March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also took part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they made a number of allegations against the royal family.

They were reunited with the family during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 and then again at her funeral in September.

The last time Harry was seen with Prince William was when he attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May.