Princess Eugenie set to mark new milestone with baby Ernest this summer?

Princess Eugenie's baby son Ernest is now two months old and no doubt, she and husband, Jack Brooksbank, are counting all the milestones with their newborn.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old August, of whom Eugenie said in her birth announcement: "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

While it's not known what Eugenie and Jack's plans are for the summer, they are likely to join King Charles as he hosts his first summer retreat at Balmoral in Scotland, just like the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Eugenie has previously spoken of her fond memories about Balmoral, saying in a 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety: "It's the most beautiful place on earth."

She added at the time: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

If Eugenie and Jack do travel up to Scotland this summer, they're likely to be joined by Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their 22-month-old daughter, Sienna.

© Getty Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Sarah after a break at Balmoral in 1997

Other guests are also likely to include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their teenage children, and Mike and Zara Tindall and their three little ones.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August dances around in adorable clip

All about Ernest Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack's second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born on 30 May 2023 at 8.49am, weighing 7.1lbs.

His first name is a nod to King George V, whose middle name was Ernest.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared the first photos of her son, Ernest

The tot's middle names also pay tribute to Jack's late father, George Brooksbank, and Sarah, Duchess of York's late father, Major Ronald Ferguson.



© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Ernest does not have a royal title as his father Jack was not given a title at the time of his marriage to Eugenie in October 2018. He is referred to as Master Ernest Brooksbank, and is currently 13th in line to the throne.

Eugenie and Jack reside with their sons, August and Ernest, at their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage.