The Princess of Wales has a pitch-perfect singing voice in an archived clip that will amaze you

We've seen the Princess of Wales showcase her piano-playing skills and her sporting prowess, but did you know Princess Kate can sing too?

The all-rounder royal has a pitch-perfect singing voice in a very rare clip from the archives, where she sings her heart out!

Dressed as the character Eliza Doolittle for the musical My Fair Lady, Princess Kate sang Wouldn't It Be Loverly, with not a note out of tune, all with a cockney accent.

The video has circulated online, with fans in amazement at Princess Kate's endless talents.

© Chris Jackson The royal always throws herself into anything she does

It is believed she was 11 years old at the time and it was part of a school production. Bravo, we say!

TikTok users were astonished, with one writing: " I'm getting Julie Andrews vibes and I love them both," and another adding: "This is absolutely brilliant!!! Sooo adorable. The future Queen." A third penned: "Omg she nailed it. Beautiful!"

In Princess Kate's first ever royal engagement, alongside Prince William, she showcased her singing skills in front of the world's media. The royal nailed singing the Welsh national anthem during a trip to Trearddur Bay in North Wales. Watch the video...

WATCH: Princess Kate nails Welsh national anthem like a pro

This was the first glimpse at the extra mile the Princess would go to make her presence a good one when touring different places and meeting various people.

Of course, God Save the King (formerly God Save the Queen) is a song that all royals need to master as they sing it in public often.

Princess Kate and daughter Charlotte sing along

The likes of Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan unsurprisingly know the anthem word for word. Even younger royals, like Prince George, have been spotted singing their hearts out to the iconic national anthem. How sweet!

The royals can also belt out pop songs, as we've seen lately with George and Charlotte acing the words to Steve Winwood's performance of Higher Love at the coronation concert back in May.

Oh, and don't forget the time Prince William sang with Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift on stage! He stunned guests at the Winter Whites Gala in 2013 by joining in with Livin' on a Prayer.

Did you see the moment William sang on stage?

The three of them sang into one mic, pleasing the 600-strong crowd at the event.

During his appearance, William couldn't resist joking that he "felt a duet with Tinie Tempah coming on", as he was another performer who was there on the night. Now that we would pay to see that!