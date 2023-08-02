Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips' sweetest childhood photos together
6 of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips' sweetest childhood photos together

The Princess Royal's children share a sweet bond

Zara And Peter Phillips At The Royal Windsor Horse Show, 1984
Danielle Stacey
Danielle Stacey

The Princess Royal's children, Peter Phillips, 45, and Zara Tindall, 42, have shared a close bond from an early age.

Their father, Captain Mark Phillips, was not given a royal title when he married Princess Anne in 1973, so Peter and Zara are not a prince and princess.

The siblings have been able to carve out their own careers and have followed in their sporty parents' footsteps, with Peter as head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, and Zara, an accomplished equestrian.

Peter and Zara both reside on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire and have children of a similar age.

Peter shares two daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, with his former wife, Autumn, while Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, have Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

HELLO! take a look back at some of Peter and Zara's sweetest childhood snaps together. 

Time with Granny

The Queen with Zara and Peter Phillips in 1984© Getty
The late Queen Elizabeth II looks every inch the doting grandmother as she walks with her two eldest grandchildren, in 1984.

Twinning together

Zara And Peter Phillips at Windsor Horse Trials, UK, 27th May 1985© Getty
We adore the almost-matching knitwear as the two cheeky-looking siblings peek out of their truck at the Windsor Horse Trials in 1985

Matching with mum

Zara And Peter Phillips With Their Mother, Princess Anne, Arriving In Scrabster, Scotland im 1985© Getty
Princess Anne, Peter and Zara all donned kilts as they arrived for a holiday in Scotland in 1985.

Bonding with their cousins

Zara Phillips, Peter Phillips And Prince Harry Playing On A Fire Engine At Sandringham, 1988© Getty
Peter and Zara had the best time as they played on a fire engine at Sandringham with their younger cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, in 1988.

School days

Zara And Peter Phillips At School, 1991© Getty
Both Peter and Zara attended the Port Regis School in Dorset, and followed in their family's footsteps by continuing their education at Gordonstoun in Scotland. The siblings also both completed their degrees at the University of Exeter

A horse and carriage

Zara Phillips and her brother Peter Phillips riding a carriage at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1992© Getty
The pair have always had a love for equestrian sports from an early age, and they look quite the experts during a carriage ride in 1992.

