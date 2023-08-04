Prince William sends sweet message while on summer break with family

The Prince and Princess of Wales might currently be on their summer break but they do like to keep a close eye on any news from causes close to their hearts.

On Friday, Prince William reshared some news from the Rhino Man documentary's official social media account, which announced: "The Rhino Man team is excited to announce that we are a finalist in the Jackson Wild Media Awards!!! We couldn't have done it without all of your support over the years! Let's rally the troops and see what we can make happen. This one is for the #Rangers! Here we go!"

Taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, William said in his tweet: "Congratulations to the RHINO MAN team! Such an important story being told, great to see it being recognised. @united4wildlife #endwildlifecrime."

Back in June, William was joined by his aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the premiere of the documentary, which was hosted by the Prince's taskforce, United for Wildlife, at Battersea Power Station in London.

See the moment the pair arrived together in the clip below…

WATCH: William and aunt Sophie step out for rare joint engagement

The film marks the tragic murder of Anton Mzimba at the hands of wildlife traffickers and follows the training of the next generation of South African wildlife rangers and the crucial role they play in protecting rhinos from poachers and wildlife criminals.

Anton was head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, near the Kruger National Park, when he was shot outside his home last year.

William said of the documentary: "The murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that all rangers face around the world protecting the natural world from the international criminal organisations that seek to profit illegally from wildlife and I’m proud to see his life and legacy recognised in Rhino Man.

"This is not a burden they can bear alone. An effective response to this vicious crime demands attention and collaboration across the entire chain of criminal activity, not just on the front line.

"That is why United for Wildlife, through its global financial and transport taskforces, and wider alliance of partners, has taken action to ensure that those involved in wildlife crime will be met with an international response as powerful and co-ordinated as any other serious and organised crime."

Father-of-three William, who is a huge advocate for conservation, set up United for Wildlife with the Royal Foundation in 2014, to protect endangered species from the illegal wildlife trade.