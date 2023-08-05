Setback for Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips after disappointing news - details

The Festival of British Eventing is very close to the hearts of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips will be disappointed as it was announced that the Fesitval of British Eventing has been cancelled due to the "adverse" weather conditions caused by Storm Antoni.

The announcement was confirmed on Saturday on the event's official social media channels. Alongside a photo that simply said: "Event Cancelled," a message read: "It is with deep sadness and regret that, despite great efforts from the organising team, the decision has been made to abandon the Festival of British Eventing. This is especially disappointing that it happened during the event's 40th anniversary.

"The adverse weather experienced at Gatcombe today has made the site unsafe for the event to continue for all our competitors (human and equine) as well as the many thousands of spectators that were due on site tomorrow. Safety for all is our main priority."

It concluded: "Further information on the refund process will be provided in due course. We would like to thank everyone involved in the event for their unwavering support and hard work over the past few days."

The Festival was called off on Saturday

The news will come as a major blow to Zara who had been competing in the event's activties as well as Peter who serves as an organiser for the event, alongside the pair's father, Mark Phillips.

Fans were also disappointed by the news, despite understanding the important reasons behind the cancellation. One mused: "Safety of horses, riders and attendees always comes first, but such a shame for all the people who have put so much hard work in."

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara had been competing at the event

A second added: "So sorry, what rotten luck with that weather today. Thank you all so much for all your efforts," and a third penned: "Sad news. Also reminds us how important and how much this event means to many, event means to so many. Inclusive, building the sport of Eventing for ALL. It will be back next year. Our sport has resilience in bucketloads."

Peter had been looking forward to the event, previously sharing: "Our 40th anniversary promises to be something really special. The Festival is always such a great event and a showcase for the sport of eventing. It's a perfect family day out in a beautiful setting here at Gatcombe Park."

© Hannah Cole Peter is an organiser for the event

The event wasn't just dominated by horse eventing, but also featured a falconry display, as well as a children's entertainment area and shopping village, with over 100 trade stands ranging from homeware and country clothing, to art and jewellery and local food treats.

Zara and Peter's children were making full use of the children's entertainment area, and on Friday, Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall were seen enjoying themselves on a bungee trampoline, with Savannah even performing flips.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas enjoyed his time at the event

Zara's youngest child, Lucas, meanwhile looked so sweet earlier on Saturday as he bounced on a trampoline with his mum holding his hand, before enjoying a tasty ice cream.