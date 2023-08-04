Mike Tindall's daughter Mia could be future 'Queen of the Jungle' as she takes part in hair-raising activity

While Zara Tindall is busy competing at the Festival of British Eventing, her eldest daughter, Mia Tindall, decided to find fun in her own way, taking part in an activity that would make her father, Mike Tindall, proud.

Mia was joined by her older cousin, Savannah Phillips, and it appears that the duo had some daring bones in their bodies as they partook in a hair-raising activity. The two young girls were seen enjoying a set of bungee trampolines, and Savannah even showed how brave she performed a mid-air flip.

Mia appeared to be a little taken aback by the experience, but she looked very sweet in jumpsuit that she wore pink socks over, that were emblazoned with an adorable photo of a puppy.

After her time on the bungee trampoline, the young girl was seen sitting with her older cousin as she enjoyed a can of Coke Cola, while Savannah sipped from a bottle of Oasis.

We're sure Mia soon took to the activity, however, especially since her father, Mike, partook in a whole range of activities when he competed on last year's I'm a Celebrity, where the rugby ace finished in fourth place, losing out to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner and eventual champion Jill Scott.

The show also allowed viewers to see a different side of Mike as he shared various anecdotes about being a member of the royal family, however, he has since confessed some drawbacks about appearing on the popular ITV show.

Speaking on a bonus episode of his The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast, he joked about how he slightly regretted getting so far in the competition after learning his family were out there to support him.

He then laughed: "I'd loved to have gone out first, kids were out there could've gone for a week holiday and then met them all back." He also revealed that Mia had been slightly disappointed by his appearance on the competition believing that her father hadn't appeared in enough "trials".

Mike and Zara frequently dote on their three children and last month, the father-of-three gave fans an insight into how the family were spending their summer holidays as he headed to the Tequila Circus with the family.

"Nice way to start the holidays @tequilacircus with the kids. Nice work @minchrugbyclub.official for hosting them. #summerishere #circus," Mike wrote in the caption.

While the children have plenty of time to figure out their futures, Mike has already hinted that his girls are already beginning to follow in the footsteps of their royal mum.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in February, he shared: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."