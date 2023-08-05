Zara Tindall's rarely-seen son Lucas, 2, is adorable during fun day out

Zara Tindall is incredibly busy competing at the Festival of British Eventing, and on the event's second day she was joined by her youngest child, Lucas, two, and it looked like he had the best day.

Ahead of her competing, Zara walked hand-in-hand with the youngster, making sure that he could enjoy all that the festival had to offer, despite some grotty weather. The little man walked through muddy fields with Zara, and he looked so sweet as he donned a snowsuit covered with a leaf design, and some little weelington boots that were coloured blue.

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares sweet details about family life with three children

In photos taken on the day, Lucas was seen having a great time as he bounced on a trampoline, while under the supervision of his mum, and as they walked around the stands with a family friend, he was even given a special little treat.

The little tyke was seen tucking into a vanilla ice cream that came with sprinkles and a Flake, and he proved to be a messy eater with most of his tasty treat ended up smeared across his mouth!

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas joined Zara for the day

While Lucas wasn't seen as his mum had to go and compete, she made sure that he was left with ways to entertain himself, as she was seen walking with a toy car that would've provided the youngster with plenty of fun.

Lucas isn't the only of Zara's children to attend the event, as on Friday, her eldest daughter, Mia, nine, was seen enjoying herself on a bungee trampoline, alongside her older cousin, Savannah Phillips, 12.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas got his ice cream all over his face!

While Mia appeared to be a little more reserved as she played around, Savannah went all out and was even seen performing a set of flips, before she and her cousin enjoyed some soft drinks together.

Mike and Zara frequently dote on their three children and last month, the father-of-three gave fans an insight into how the family were spending their summer holidays as he headed to the Tequila Circus with the family.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara and Lucas shared several sweet moments during the day

"Nice way to start the holidays @tequilacircus with the kids. Nice work @minchrugbyclub.official for hosting them. #summerishere #circus," Mike wrote in the caption.

While the children have plenty of time to figure out their futures, Mike has already hinted that his girls are already beginning to follow in the footsteps of their royal mum.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas was seen enjoying his day out

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in February, he shared: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."