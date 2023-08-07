Crown Princess Mary solves Women's World Cup dilemma in unmissable post

Crown Princess Mary faced a test of allegiance ahead of Denmark's match against Australia in the Women's World Cup on Monday.

Hobart-born Mary, who married Danish Crown Prince Frederik in 2004, revealed she is supporting Denmark as they go through the knockout stages of the tournament. No doubt it was a difficult choice to make!

The Instagram post showed the royal, 51, with the family's pet dog, Grace, as they both sported Danish flags.

"We will be cheering from 'Top Over' and all the way to 'Down Under' when the match against Australia starts shortly at the World Cup in football. Come on, Denmark. Signed, The Crown Prince Couple," the caption read.

If Denmark beat the Matildas at Stadium Australia, they will go through to the quarter-finals.

Mary, who was working in advertising at the time, met her future husband at the Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

The Crown Princess last visited her home country back in April, as she carried out a solo working tour. She and Frederik, and their four children, also last spent Christmas in Tasmania.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are parents to Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The family enjoyed a trip to Ibiza last month, as they took a break from their royal duties and school.

© Getty Mary visited Sydney in April

© Getty Mary and Frederik on their wedding day in 2004

As Prince Christian finished his term for the summer, the Danish royal court shared an update about his future funding.

The future king, who turns 18 in October, will not receive financial aid from the government until he is 21.

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary with their children, and Queen Margrethe

The statement outlined: "Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of his upper secondary education.

"The Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's education courses when the time is right. It has been agreed with the Prime Minister's Office that financial support from Folketing (Parliament) will only be sought when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that.

"Only after this is the expectation that Prince Christian will participate in official duties to a greater extent. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official duties to a limited extent."

Meanwhile, Princess Isabella has finished the ninth grade of education at Ingrid Jespersen's Grammar School in Copenhagen. After the summer holidays, she will continue her schooling in 1st grade at Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup.