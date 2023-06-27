Royal family address financial support for Danish Prince Christian ahead of milestone birthday

The Danish royal family have made an official statement about Prince Christian's future financial aid

The Danish royals made a public statement on Monday about Prince Christian ahead of his 18th birthday. The monarchy addressed the financial aid that he could obtain from the government on his up-coming birthday, revealing that he won't be taking it now until he is 21.

The statement read: "Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of his upper secondary education.

"The Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's education courses when the time is right. It has been agreed with the Prime Minister's Office that financial support from Folketing (Parliament) will only be sought when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that.

"Only after this is the expectation that Prince Christian will participate in official duties to a greater extent. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official duties to a limited extent."

Many British royals too have focused on their education instead of taking up more royal duties in their teenage years. Heir to the throne, Prince William, attended St Andrews University, gaining a 2:1 degree in Geography.

Prince Cristian's parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary were forced to remove their son from school back last year.

The royal was taken out of his prestigious boarding school, Herlufsholm, due to reports of bullying and violence at the institution.

Their statement at the time read: "It has been a difficult process for us, but based on the overall picture and our special position as Crown Prince Couple, we have chosen that Prince Christian stops at Herlufsholm, and that Princess Isabella does not start in 9th grade at school after the summer holidays.

"As we have previously announced, we are deeply shaken by the reports that have come out about Herlufsholm recently. We have also made it clear that we as parents of a child at school expect the school to do what it takes to rectify the unacceptable conditions."

A documentary was released, which saw 50 former students relay their experiences, and this was what spurred on the royals' decision.

As well as their oldest son and daughter Princess Isabella, 16, the parents-of-four also share 12-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

The whole family took part in a charity run together earlier this year, proving the kids take on their parents' sporty streak too. In a real show for their love of sport, did you know that Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary even met at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney?