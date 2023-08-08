Sarah Ferguson shares cutest mini-me photo of Princess Beatrice to mark her birthday

Sarah, Duchess of York paid a touching tribute to her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, to celebrate her 35th birthday.

The author, 63, took to Instagram to share two sweet throwback photos on Tuesday, with one snap showing the pair deep in conversation as they watched a polo match in 2004.

Sarah can be seen wearing a smart black skirt-suit, while Beatrice, who was 16 at the time, donned a white shirt, a floaty pinstripe skirt and statement earrings.

Beatrice, who has inherited her mother's gorgeous auburn hair, has always shared a close bond with Sarah and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

For the second photo, Sarah chose a childhood picture of Beatrice wearing sunglasses and a gingham bow in her hair as she sits in the back of an open-top car with Sarah sat in the front seat.

The image was taken in 1996 when Beatrice would have been eight years old and even then, she looked like her mother's mini-me.

"Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl," Sarah wrote in the caption.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Sarah at the polo in 2004

© Getty Sarah and her mini-me Beatrice in this snap from 1996

The Princess is now married to property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the couple have a daughter, Sienna, who turns two in September.

Proud grandmother, Sarah, revealed her granddaughter's adorable nickname and family resemblance as she appeared at The 92nd Street Y in New York back in March during her book tour. Find out in the clip below…

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York reveals granddaughter Sienna's cute nickname

Sarah is also grandmother to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sons - August, two, and Ernest, who was born in May.

Beatrice has a full-time role as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti, but she also attends events for the charities and patronages she supports, such as Forget Me Not Children's Hospice and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.

The eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 8 August 1988.

© Getty Princess Beatrice was born at the Portland Hospital in London

© Getty Sarah with a two-year-old Beatrice in 1990

She began her education at Upton House School in Windsor, before attending Coworth Park School and then St George's School in Ascot.

In 2011, she graduated with a 2:1 degree in history and history of ideas from Goldsmiths University.

Beatrice is currently ninth in the line of succession.