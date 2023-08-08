Princess Beatrice turns 35 - everything we know about the royal record breaker, Hollywood role and secret wedding

Princess Beatrice turns 35 today! The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter was just fifth-in-line to the throne when she was born on 8 August 1988.

Now, the Princess, who has her own full-time job, is ninth in the line of succession, and is now mum to daughter, Sienna, whom she shares with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Refreshingly, Beatrice keeps a private Instagram account and rarely tweets, but she often carries out engagements with her patronages and causes she cares about.

She also shares a close bond with her mother, Sarah, and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who affectionately refer to her as "Bea Bea".

Did you know that Beatrice became a record-breaker at the age of 21? And did you know she had a part in a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt?

Read on to find out more interesting facts about Princess Beatrice as she celebrates her birthday.

Beatrice's name wasn't announced for two weeks

© Getty Princess Beatrice was born at the Portland Hospital in London

Prince Andrew and Sarah did not reveal their daughter's name until two weeks after her birth, and their choice took everyone by surprise at the time.

© Getty Beatrice wore the traditional royal christening gown

She was named Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, paying tribute to past royal ancestors, including Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Beatrice (who was later Princess Henry of Battenberg), Queen Mary of Teck and of course, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She was christened at four months old in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

Beatrice says having dyslexia is a 'gift'

© Getty Beatrice at the age of seven in 1995

In a special interview with Giovanni Fletcher for HELLO!'s Back to School digital edition in 2021, Beatrice spoke passionately about changing the narrative around dyslexia.

The Princess affectionately refers to dyslexia as her "gift" and "learning difference".

See what she had to said about being inspired to help others in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Beatrice calls dyslexia her "gift"

The university commuter

© Getty Beatrice on her first day at university

While many of her cousins opted to move away and live in student halls while at university, Beatrice commuted to Goldsmiths in New Cross from an apartment at St James's Palace.

© Getty Beatrice with her parents at her graduation ceremony

The royal graduated with a 2:1 in history and history of ideas in 2011, and took on internships after her degree, including Sony Pictures.

Beatrice's full-time job

© Getty Princess Beatrice at a summit in Portugal

While many royal watchers have agreed that they would love for Beatrice to become a full-time working royal, the Princess actually has a full-time job as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at the tech company, Afiniti.

Her role has seen her travel all over the world and conduct public speaking engagements.

Royal record breaker

© Getty Princess Beatrice celebrates after finishing the London Marathon

In 2010, Beatrice became the first member of the royal family to run the London Marathon.

The then 21-year-old completed the 26.2-mile race in five hours, 15 minutes and 57 seconds as part of a 34-man "human caterpillar", which broke the Guinness World Record at the time for the most number of runners tied together.

© Getty Princess Beatrice crosses the finish line at the London Marathon with her team mates

The team helped to raise money for the Children in Crisis charity.

Hollywood film role

© Getty Princess Beatrice appeared as an extra in The Young Victoria

Beatrice appeared as an extra in The Young Victoria in 2009, which was based on the accession and early reign of her ancestor, Queen Victoria.

Actress Emily Blunt was given the starring role as Queen Victoria in the film, while Sarah, Duchess of York served as a writer and a producer.

Secret royal wedding

© Getty Princess Beatrice with her wedding dress on display

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stunned us all when they tied the knot in an intimate Windsor wedding in July 2020.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh gave the game away when they were spotted leaving the ceremony, with Buckingham Palace sharing the first photos the following day.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, the bride and groom were only allowed a handful of guests at their nuptials.

© Getty Edoardo and Beatrice recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Beatrice was also praised for being a sustainable bride as she opted to wear a remodelled version of a Norman Hartnell gown, once worn by the late Queen, as well as a pair of Valentino heels she already had in her wardrobe.

The Princess was also loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which the late Queen also wore on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Royal stepmum

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

As well as being mum to 23-month-old Sienna, Beatrice is also a stepmum to Edoardo's seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

Earlier this year, as she made a speech at the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony, she said of her stepson's love of reading: "The award holds a very special place in my heart.

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together.

"Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky. We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

Wolfie also joined his father and stepmother at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last year.