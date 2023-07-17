Sarah Ferguson paints picture of Princess Beatrice's family life with her 'beautiful children' in rare tribute

The Duchess of York paid tribute to her "magical" daughter Princess Beatrice on Monday in honour of her third wedding anniversary.

Over on Instagram, Sarah shared a beautiful throwback photo from her daughter's big day. In the snapshot, Princess Beatrice, 34, looked every inch the beautiful bride next to her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

Beatrice looked picture-perfect in her vintage wedding dress crafted by Norman Hartnell, on loan from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Edoardo, 39, meanwhile, was pictured in a smart three-piece suit adorned with a simple white floral boutonniere. He could be seen clasping his wife's hands with a huge grin stretched across his face.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

In her caption, Sarah made a reference to her granddaughter Sienna and her step grandson, Wolfie, writing: "Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren."

"Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale."

Royal fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I have to say out of all the Royal Weddings hers was the most beautiful. Her dress, hair, everything," while another wrote: "What a beautiful, heartfelt message. It brought tears to my eyes."

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed in July 2020

A third remarked: "Love the way he looks at her in this pic! Happy anniversary," and a fourth sweetly added: "This is such a sweet message," followed by a red heart emoji.

The Duchess of York wasn't the only member of Princess Beatrice's family to take to social media on Monday. Her husband, Edoardo, similarly penned a precious message to celebrate the special occasion.

Over on Instagram, the property developer shared two new photographs from the couple's intimate Windsor wedding, which showed a close-up of the bride holding her breathtaking bouquet.

The arrangement was put together by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design. It featured trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o'hara garden roses, pink wax flower, baby pink astilbe and a sprig of myrtle.

© Getty Edo and Beatrice welcomed Sienna in 2021

The second unseen snap shared by Edoardo showed a close-up of the floral arrangements around the door of the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together.

"I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx," Edoardo wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Sienna enjoyed a sweet moment with her cousin August

The couple, who exchanged vows in July 2020, went on to welcome a baby girl called Sienna in September 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Whilst the couple rarely share photos of their little one, Sienna was pictured in Princess Eugenie's Instagram post back in April. The tiny tot was snapped alongside her cousin August Brooksbank – and it's safe to say she's inherited her mother's strawberry blonde locks!