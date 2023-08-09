Prince Harry appears on stage at sports summit in Japan

The Duke of Sussex will play at a charity polo match in Singapore on Saturday

The Duke of Sussex made an appearance on stage as he attended a special summit in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Prince Harry, 38, who wore a blue suit with a white shirt, was all smiles at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition.

It comes after the father-of-two was seen arriving at Haneda airport on Tuesday with longtime friend and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras. Take a look in the clip below...

The pair were joined at the summit by ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers, and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medallist Steve James.

In pictures published by MailOnline, Harry could be seen laughing on stage with Dr Handa and waving to the crowd.



On Saturday, Harry and Nacho will travel to Singapore for their fundraiser, the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Ahead of his travels, the Duke said in a statement: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV."

Prince Harry wearing an Archewell hat as he arrives in Tokyo

He added: "In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth."

© Getty Harry and Nacho will play in a charity polo match in Singapore on Saturday

© Getty Harry and Nacho have known each other since 2007

Sentebale was founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region.

Harry has not been joined in Japan by his wife, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex has remained in California with the couple's two young children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.