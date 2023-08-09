Why Meghan Markle has not travelled to Japan with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has remained in California

The Duke of Sussex is currently in Japan where he appeared on stage at a sport and philanthropy summit.

It's a solo trip for Prince Harry, who will also take part in a fundraising polo match for his charity, Sentebale.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained in Montecito, California with the couple's children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

It's likely that Meghan has not joined her husband on his travels due to the long-haul flights with two young children.

It's understood that Archie also attends preschool, and Harry and Meghan are possibly conscious of not interrupting their children's routine.

The Duke and Duchess are also bringing up Archie and Lilibet as private citizens, so they are likely to limit travelling long-distance with their children until they are much older.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan brought their little ones to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Archie and Lilibet did not make any public appearances, but the Sussexes attended the Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral and Trooping the Colour.

© Getty Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service

The Party at the Palace event coincided with Lilibet's first birthday, and Harry and Meghan threw their daughter a tea party at their former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

In footage shared in their Netflix docuseries, the proud parents and Archie were seen helping little Lilibet to blow out the candles on a pink tiered cake made by Harry and Meghan's wedding cake designer, Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes. See the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan celebrate Lilibet's 1st birthday at Frogmore Cottage

Last week, Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday and enjoyed a date night with Harry at A-list-favourite Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.

Ahead of her special day, the Duke and Duchess surprised a group of young leaders who are working to make the online world a safer place.

At the end of one of their calls, Harry told one of the young leaders: "Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

Meghan added: "They don't know it yet, but they will!