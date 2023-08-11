European princesses to reunite at Prince Christian's 18th birthday?

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's son, Prince Christian, is second-in-line to the Danish throne

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's eldest child, Prince Christian, is set to celebrate his 18th birthday with a special gala dinner.

The soiree will take place at Christiansborg Palace on 15 October, where guests will include a selection of the country's youth organisations, as well as youngsters who have made their mark in the worlds of sport, arts and culture.

The guest list is also likely to include young royals from various European households.

The Danish royals have particularly close ties to their Swedish and Norwegian counterparts.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway are among Prince Christian's godparents.

No doubt their children will join them at the gala dinner to mark Christian's milestone this autumn.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, are parents to Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have a daughter, Princess Ingrid-Alexandra, 19, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 17.

Other European princesses who could join them at the dinner could be Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, 19, Princess Alexia, 18, and Princess Ariane, 16 of The Netherlands, and Princesses Elisabeth and Eleanore of Belgium.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Princess Victoria are Prince Christian's godparents

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia (second from left) and Prince Christian (right) were part of Crown Princess Victoria's bridal party

Christian has three younger siblings – Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

No doubt Christian's paternal uncle Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, will also join the festivities.

© Getty Prince Christian of Denmark turns 18 in October

Joachim and Marie have two children - Count Henrik, 14, and Countess Athena, 11, as well as Joachim's sons from his previous marriage to Countess Alexandra: Count Nikolai, 23, and Count Felix, 21.

Joachim's four children were stripped of their royal titles in January by Queen Margrethe.

The Danish queen, 83, later issued a heartfelt public apology, explaining that she felt it was in the best interests of the monarchy for only the children of direct heirs to the throne to have titles, calling it a "necessary" adjustment.

Learn more about the other European monarchies in the clip below...