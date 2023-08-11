Crown Princess Mary's daughter Princess Josephine set for big change

The Danish royal court has shared an update about Princess Josephine's education

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have shared an update about their youngest child Princess Josephine's education.

An announcement shared by the Danish royal court on Friday revealed: "HRH Princess Josephine starts the new school year in the 6th grade at Kildegård Privatskole. The princess starts her new school next week and is looking forward to further schooling."

Kildegård Privatskole is based in the Gentofte Municipality, close to Tranegårdskolen, which Princess Josephine previously attended.

Josephine also has a twin brother, Prince Vincent, but it's believed that he will remain enrolled at Tranegårdskolen.

The Danish royal court has not given any further reason for the move.

Vincent and Josephine have two older siblings, Prince Christian, 17, and Princess Isabella, 16.

Christian will finish the final year of his secondary education at Ordrup Gymnasium. The teenager, who is second-in-line to the Danish throne, previously attended boarding school Herlufscholm.

However, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary removed their son from the school in June 2022 following the release of a documentary, which alleged a culture of bullying and violence at the institution.

© Getty The twins on their first day at school

Isabella enrolled at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen last September.

Earlier this week, the Danish court shared new portraits of Prince Christian ahead of his 18th birthday on 15 October.

© Getty Prince Vincent, Prince Christian, Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella

On the day, there will be a changing of the guard at Amalienborg Palace, where the prince will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace with his family.

Queen Margrethe will then host a gala dinner in the evening at Christiansborg Palace, where invited guests include a selection of the country's youth organisations, as well as youngsters who have made their mark in the worlds of sport, arts and culture.

All about Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

© Getty Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine's christening

Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander was born on 8 January 2011 at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University, 26 minutes before his twin sister, Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda.

The twins were christened in April 2011 at the chapel of Church of Holmen. Josephine wore a christening gown found among her late great-grandmother Queen Ingrid's belongings, making her the first child of a future Danish monarch not to wear the family's traditional christening gown – which was worn by her twin brother.

Vincent and Josephine are currently fourth and fifth in line to the Danish throne respectively.