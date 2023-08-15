The Princess of Wales is the image of Prince Louis in sweet childhood photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales often share snaps from their childhoods to mark occasions, such as birthdays, Father's Day and Mother's Day.

And in 2020, we were blown away by the photo Kate shared to celebrate her dad Michael Middleton on Father's Day.

It showed the striking resemblance between the royal mum and her youngest child, Prince Louis.

Posted to the Prince and Princess' official Instagram account at the time, the image showed Kate sitting on her father's knee, dressed in a checked shirt and jeans, and wearing plaits in her hair.

© Instagram Kate with her father, Michael

© Getty Prince Louis turned five in April

Fans were quick to comment on Kate's likeness to her youngest son in the comments, with one writing: "Is that Louis or mama?" while another wrote: "Looks just like Louis!" A third added: "I can see George and Louis in this."

Kate, 41, is incredibly close to her family and had an idyllic childhood with her two younger siblings, Pippa and James Middleton.

Pippa and her husband, James, share three children – Arthur, Grace and Rose, while Kate's brother, James, is expecting his first child with wife Alizee Thevenet later this year.

In 2020, mum-of-three Kate opened up about her early memories during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

© Getty Louis carried out his first official engagement in May

She said: "If I take the experience from my own childhood, coupled with what I know now and what I’ve learnt from the experts in the Early Years sector, I think there's a few things that really stand out for me.

"One is the quality of relationships. So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood.

"I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

