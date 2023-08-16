Gail Porter reveals 'weird but nice' handwritten note from Prince William - details

Gail Porter has revealed that she received a very thoughtful, hand-written note from Prince William after the pair worked together on a charity project, and we love how thoughtful the royal is!

Chatting on Lorraine about her Edinburgh Fringe Festival show, Gail revealed that she worked with the Prince of Wales in her capacity as an ambassador for Centrepoint, a homelessness charity - and thank he sent her a kind letter afterwards. See the clip here…

WATCH: Prince William gave Gail Porter a handwritten letter in sweet gesture

Chatting with Ranvir Singh on the talk show, she explained: "Prince William is doing this thing where he is trying to end homeless in the next five years, he wants to make homelessness something of the past, and I’m an ambassador for Centrepoint.

"He asked me to go along and have a chat with him, which was a bit bizarre, and then he sent me a lovely thank you letter, and then there was a nice little handwritten bit at the bottom saying, 'I hope you have the best time at the Edinburgh Fringe.' And I thought, 'Wow that's nice! Weird but nice - lovely!’" She later added: "It was very nice, it was very thoughtful."

© Handout Prince William greets Gail Porter ahead of the launch of Homewards

Back in June 2023, Prince William announced his campaign to end homelessness in the UK in five years, and visited projects that received donations from the Royal Foundation. In a statement, he said: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need. Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.

"I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organisations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it. It’s a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

The royal also opened up about teaching his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, about homelessness, which he in turn was taught about by his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who took him to a homeless shelter for the first time when he was 11.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, William explained: "When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we'd talk about it. I’d say to the children, 'Why are they there? What's going on?' I think it’s in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding.

William with his three children

"They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives."