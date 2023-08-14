Princess Charlotte demands Prince William's attention in cutest video – WATCH

Whether she's attending Wimbledon, dancing at a concert or on her best behaviour at royal engagements, Princess Charlotte always delights royal watchers.

Though the eight-year-old often seems wise beyond her years, regularly captured telling her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis what to do, a cute clip of the youngster proved she's still a daddy's girl.

Princess Charlotte sits alongside Princess Kate and Prince William for a photocall at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, and while she poses alongside her picture-perfect parents, after a little while she becomes agitated, nudging her father to get his attention.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Charlotte posed alongside her parents

Watch the sweet father-daughter moment below…

WATCH: Princess Charlotte demands attention in cute clip

DISCOVER: Princess Charlotte's royal title could have been so different if it wasn't for the late Queen's decision

After patting Prince William repeatedly on the leg, Princess Charlotte gets the attention she was demanding, with the Prince of Wales protectively putting his arm around her – and royal fans were beside themselves seeing the cute daddy-daughter moment.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince William have a close relationship

"Charlotte is going to wrap him around her little finger. How cute," one wrote, while another added: "Princess Charlotte is a treasure and Prince William is a lovely father." A third commented: "This is so precious!!! He’s such a good daddy!"

Others praised William's affectionate parenting, commenting: "Diana would be very proud of the man and the father he’s become. I love that he is not afraid to show affection to his children."

Prince William was seen showing support to his young daughter once more in April 2021 during a run at Norfolk's Sandringham Estate.

© Getty Prince William comforts Princess Charlotte during a public engagement

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Prince of Wales to wish the runners good luck, and Princess Charlotte, who was six at the time, looked shy as she approached the microphone.

Prince William was quick to comfort his daughter, stroking her hair and placing a hand on her back to steady her nerves, with fans delighted by the cute moment.

SEE: Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate's tender mother-daughter Wimbledon moments you nearly missed

"Just love the way he pats her. Comforting!" said one fan, as another wrote: "William is such a loving dad," and a third agreed: "He's such a loving and effective father."

We can't wait to see the charming duo again soon at another royal engagement!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub