Meghan Markle to travel to Europe next month - details

Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry on his European trip next month, as the Duke of Sussex heads to Germany where he will be hosting the sixth Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

A statement from the couple's spokesperson confirmed that Meghan would be joining her husband on the trip, but that she would fly out a few days after the Duke did. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf," it read. "The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin."

The Invictus Games were founded by Harry In 2014 and is a sporting competition for sick or injured members of the armed forces, whether they be veterans or currently serving members.

The Games will begin on 9 September and last for eight days. Ahead of his attendance at the opening ceremony, the Duke will be back in the United Kingdom to attend the Wellchild Awards on what will be the first anniversary of his grandmother, the Queen's passing.

The father-of-two said ahead of the Awards: "For over four decades, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year's awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

The Duke has attended the WellChild Awards on 11 previous occasions and will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories.

The Invictus Games holds very special memories for the Sussexes. The couple chose to go public with their romance at the Toronto Games back in 2017, just two months before announcing their engagement.

Meghan attended the opening ceremony with her mum Doria Ragland and friend Markus Anderson, although she was about 18 seats apart from her then-boyfriend Harry.

A couple of days later, the loved-up pair stepped out holding hands as they attended the wheelchair tennis fixture. In 2019, the Sydney Games coincided with Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia, when the Duchess was pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie.

Harry and Meghan also attended the tournament in the Hague in The Netherlands in April 2022, which had originally been due to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the global pandemic.

The Games will next be hosted from 6 February 2025 to 17 February 2025, with the venue having been confirmed as Vancouver, Canada.