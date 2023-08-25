Peter Phillips and ex wife Autumn mark family milestone next month

Peter Phillips and former wife Autumn are parents to Savannah and Isla

Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn, will tick off a major milestone next month.

The former couple's youngest daughter, Isla Phillips, will start secondary school as pupils across the country go back to school in September after the summer holidays.

Isla, who turned 11 in March, and her older sister, Savannah, 12, have mostly grown up out of the public eye, and therefore arrangements about their education are likely to remain private.

The sisters joined their father for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations in May, and were also spotted at the Festival of British Eventing with their cousins, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, earlier this month.

Peter and his sister, Zara Tindall, both followed in their late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps and attended Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland.

Princess Anne's children were not given royal titles, and have careers of their own. Peter is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, while Zara is a successful equestrian, having won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

© Getty Isla, Peter and Savannah on Christmas Day 2022

Peter and Autumn confirmed their separation in February 2020, with their divorce settled in June 2021. It's understood that Autumn remained living in Gloucestershire, so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

© Getty Peter, Lindsay, Isla and Savannah at the coronation concert

The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008, and welcomed Savannah on 29 December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Isla was born two years later in March 2012.

Peter is 18th in line to the thrones while Savannah and Isla are 19th and 20th respectively.

The businessman began dating longtime friend, Lindsay Steven, nearly two years ago.

© Getty Lindsay and Peter made their public debut at the 2022 Epsom Derby

A friend of the King’s nephew previously told HELLO!: "[Peter] is in a great place at the moment and could not be happier in either his private or personal life. Peter and Lindsay just look so natural and great together and are incredibly happy. They are both very private people, but the pictures of them at the Coronation Concert and those smiles just say it all.

"Lindsay really is a breath of fresh air and it’s clear to see both Lindsay and Peter are loving life. On top of that, he has returned to the exciting world of F1," added the friend. "It is a boy's dream to be working in that environment.

The loved-up couple have joined the royal family for several high-profile events over the past year, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June, as well as the Epsom Derby, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.