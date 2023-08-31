Could Princess Kate make exciting debut this weekend?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seeing out the end of the summer holidays with King Charles and Queen Camilla, among other members of the royal family, at Balmoral in Scotland.

The trip is likely to be bittersweet for the family as it marks their first summer holidays in the Scottish castle since the passing of the Queen last year. However, one of the yearly highlights for the royals is the annual Braemar Games, which is held on the first Saturday of September in The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

WATCH: See the best photos of royals at Balmoral and the Braemar Games

Over the years, many senior royals have attended the Braemar Gathering, and the late Queen was always in attendance alongside Prince Philip and the then Prince Charles, with the royal men usually wearing traditional kilts.

Back in 2005, Prince William even attended alongside his grandmother and grandfather, although he decided to forgo the kilt for his outing to the event, instead opting for a smart suit.

© Max Mumby/Indigo William attended the Braemar Games with his grandparents in 2005

However, Kate is yet to make an appearance at the Games, so could this be the year that she does so? It may depend on her schedule, as the Princess will have to be thinking about getting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis back to school.

The royal children are due to restart their lessons on Wednesday, and so Kate may decide to head back to their Windsor home in order to make sure they're ready to return for the school bell.

© Chris Jackson Kate might miss the Games to get the children ready for school

Over the weekend, the family were spotted in Balmoral as they headed for a traditional church service on Sunday. The royals looked smart as William donned a navy suit with a slick blue tie, while Kate sported a tweed jacket and a brown fedora adorned with plumes of gamebird feathers.

Their children were not in attendance at the church service, but they have no doubt joined their parents in Scotland to enjoy the very last weeks of summer at the place where their late great-grandmother frequented every year since her childhood.

© Getty The royals have been enjoying time at Balmoral

Also joining King Charles and Queen Camilla were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, meaning it is most likely that Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex have also joined their parents in the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scottish residence.

PHOTOS: Princess Kate, 26, shows off her wild side in afterparty mini dress and killer heels

READ: Dolly Parton reveals she declined tea with Princess Kate - her reaction is priceless

With copious amounts of green space, horse riding, fishing, barbecues, picnics and sunshine galore, it's no wonder the royals love taking their children to Balmoral Castle for the final instalment of summer before royal duties and school resumes.