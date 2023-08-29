Princess Kate, 26, shows off her wild side in afterparty mini dress and killer heels

Two years before they announced their engagement, Prince William's girlfriend Princess Kate was papped enjoying an afterparty in London with friends.

While she now has a tailored wardrobe that includes block colours and demure hemlines, Kate happily experimented with her style choices before joining the royal family – just look at her loud mini dress for proof!

© Getty Kate joined friends at the AFRIKA! AFRIKA! show at the O2 Arena in 2008

In 2008, the princess-to-be watched the opening night of 'AFRIKA AFRIKA' at the O2 Arena before heading to a glamorous afterparty. She looked stunning in a silky dress covered with a grey and black animal print, with long balloon sleeves and a low V-neck.

Chunky beaded earrings, a black handbag and matching heels added the finishing touches, while she kept warm in sheer tights and a midi coat.

© Getty Princess Kate was pictured in a silk dress and heels for the AFRIKA AFRIKA afterparty

Kate's glossy brunette hair was parted to the side and styled into natural curls with a side fringe framing her face. The Princess appeared to be joined by several friends, and while Prince William was occasionally pictured with his girlfriend while keeping a low profile, he did not appear to be among the crowd.

In keeping with her pre-wedding beauty look, Kate wore dark eyeliner underneath her eyes, a sweeping of pink blush on her cheeks and red lip gloss.

© Getty Princess Kate was pictured in a mini dress with friends in London

This was just one of many bold looks the St Andrews University graduate donned in the late naughties era. She was also spotted enjoying an evening out in a colourful psychedelic dress featuring a low scoop neck, a belted waistline, and a black trim, which she teamed with a patent black handbag and a pair of black heels. In the background, William could be seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and jeans as the couple enjoyed a low-key date night.

And who could forget her 60s-inspired printed mini dress? 2007 Kate rocked a frock with dramatic balloon sleeves, a cinched waistline, a scoop neck and a knee-skimming silhouette covered with a blue-green geometric print.

The royal was spotted on a night out with her sister Pippa Middleton in 2007

Meanwhile, she also surprised fans with her striking paisley halterneck dress for a sisterly evening soiree at Mahiki with her sibling Pippa Middleton!

After marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate leaned into elegant midi dresses that were perfect for summer afternoons with her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She has recently been donning more power suits which could be a symbol of her new role as the Princess of Wales.

"I think what's really interesting is how it's taken quite a serious slant. There's a lot of very polished tailoring, and it's a very sleek silhouette — I really think it marks a new era in her royal life," Bethan Holt, author of The Duchess of Cambridge, told People.

