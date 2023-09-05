Danish Count Nikolai shares surprising opinion on royal title after Queen Margrethe II issued removal

Count Nikolai of Monpezat was formerly Prince Nikolai of Denmark before Queen Margrethe II removed his title

While UK royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given titles for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this year, royals over in Denmark had theirs removed.

Queen Margrethe II made the decision to take away the official titles of her grandchildren, and now one of those affected, Count Nikolai of Monpezat, has spoken out on the matter nine months on from the news.

Speaking to Nine.com.au, the former Prince, who has recently relocated to Sydney for university, touched on his new life without a royal title.

The 24-year-old said: "I think in the future I will be freer, but I've never felt limited before. So for me… it hasn't changed anything yet. I think in the future it will make a difference."

He also explained that "it's still quite a touchy subject" for the family.

At the time, Nikolai's father Prince Joachim, was not impressed with the move, saying the family was very "sad" and added: "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

When probed if he was hurt by the shock decision that surprised the nation, Nikolai diplomatically replied: "Oh, I wouldn't say hurt, and it's not my intention to stir the pot in any way. I think it's just a bit weird still, I still have to get used to it."

Nikolai is now studying a Masters in business economics at the Copenhagen Business School and he has settled with his girlfriend in the area of Surry Hills.

At the time, the Queen explained the decision was to help for the children to be "able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by" their royal titles.

Despite the drastic change, Queen Margrethe has confirmed that all four royal children will maintain their places in the order of succession.

The Danish Royal Court said in the statement that "The Queen's decision is in line with similar adaptations that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years."

Speaking to Ekstrabladet Nikolai expressed his sadness over how quick the change was made at the time.

"My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way."