Crown Princess Mary looks beautiful in red dress as she returns to royal duties

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark returned to their royal duties over the weekend, following their summer break.

The couple stepped out to take part in the celebration of Christiansfeld's 250th city anniversary on Sunday.

Christiansfeld is a town in Kolding Municipality in Southern Jutland, and the royals began their visit by attending a church service.

Crown Prince Frederik, 55, looked smart in a blue suit with a patterned tie, while Crown Princess Mary, 51, opted for a beautiful red dress by Raquel Diniz.

The Australian-born royal accessorised her look with a pair of tan heeled sandals and a cream saucer-style hat by Jane Taylor London.

Following the church service, the couple had the chance to meet locals in the town. Watch their walkabout below…

On their next stop, Frederik and Mary were given a tour of the museum. They concluded their outing with a visit to the Gudsageren cemetery, before joining a lunch at the Brødremenighedens Hotel.

The Prince and Princess have enjoyed some family time with their four children during the school holidays.

The couple are parents to Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The family-of-six enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Ibiza earlier this summer, where they were joined by friends onboard a yacht.

© Getty The royal couple attended a church service and visited a museum

Tennis fan Crown Prince Frederik was also among the VIP guests in the royal box at Wimbledon in July.

Frederik and Mary have also shared a number of announcements regarding their children's futures.

The Danish royal court confirmed that a gala dinner will take place at Christiansborg Palace on 15 October for Prince Christian's 18th birthday. New portraits were released of the prince ahead of his milestone birthday.

Ahead of his final year of secondary education at Ordrup Gymnasium, it was also confirmed that Prince Christian will not receive financial aid from the government until he is 21.

© Getty The couple visiting the churchyard

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Danish palace revealed that Princess Josephine will change schools at the start of term.

The statement said: "HRH Princess Josephine starts the new school year in the 6th grade at Kildegård Privatskole. The princess starts her new school next week and is looking forward to further schooling."

Kildegård Privatskole is based in the Gentofte Municipality, close to Tranegårdskolen, which the young royal previously attended.

It's believed that Josephine's twin brother, Prince Vincent will remain enrolled at Tranegårdskolen.