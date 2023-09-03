Relive the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their couple debut at Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

It's set to be a very big week for the Sussexes, with Prince Harry flying to London for the WellChild Awards, before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023.

Meanwhile, Meghan will join her husband shortly after the tournament begins, and no doubt it will bring back some extra special memories for the couple.

It was at the Toronto Games in September 2017, where Harry and Meghan chose to go public with their romance.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2016 but didn't make an official appearance together until two months before their engagement was announced.

Meghan attended the opening ceremony of the Games with her mother, Doria Ragland, and friend Markus Anderson, but she was seated apart from her then-boyfriend Harry.

A couple of days later, the couple surprised spectators as they stepped out holding hands on their way to the wheelchair tennis fixture. See that milestone moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan hold hands as they make public debut

The future Duchess looked effortlessly chic for her public debut with her Prince. Meghan wore the Husband shirt from Misha Nonoo's label, along with ripped jeans and tan flats by Sarah Flint.

She accessorised her ensemble with a pair of Finlay & Co sunglasses and a tan tote bag from Everlane.

© Getty Their appearance came two months before their engagement was announced

Meanwhile, Harry donned a pair of navy chinos with his Invictus Games polo shirt.

Suits star Meghan was living in Toronto to film the US legal drama when she first started dating the royal.

© Getty Meghan was not seated next to Harry at the opening ceremony

The palace announced Harry and Meghan's engagement on 27 November 2017, with the pair stepping out for a photocall at Kensington Palace and a TV interview.

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess reside in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.