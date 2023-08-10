Meghan Markle rocks daisy dukes in incredible unearthed holiday photo from courtship days

Meghan Markle, 42, is a royal style icon and she manages to look chic in everything from red-carpet dresses through to jeans and a shirt. The Duchess of Sussex proved her holiday style is just as fabulous when she rocked tiny denim shorts in a throwback snap from an African getaway.

The photo was revealed in her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, when they took viewers through their romantic courtship. The image was snapped when Harry whisked Meghan off for a three-week African safari in Botswana when they were dating.

WATCH: Prince Harry's African mission close to his heart

It shows the brunette beauty in shorts, a white vest and a khaki waistcoat. She posed with sunglasses and carried a scarf in her hand. Her wrists were stacked with bracelets, including a sentimental matching one with her partner Harry.

The royal looked casual while on holiday

Speaking of whisking Meghan away for what was, in fact, their third date, the Prince said during the couple's engagement interview: "We camped out with each other under the stars…Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

Harry has long had a close connection to the continent of Africa, having spent time there after the passing of his mother, the late Princess Diana. During a 2019 visit, he said: "Fifteen years I've been coming here, it's a sense of escapism, a real sense of purpose... I have some of my closest friends here over the years. I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all. I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa."

© Photo: Twitter Harry has lots of fond African memories

Did you know that Meghan Markle's bespoke engagement ring features a natural diamond sourced from Botswana? During their engagement interview, the Duke said: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

© Photo: Getty Images The main diamond in Meghan's ring was sourced in Africa

Speaking in 2022, in a moving speech to the United Nations, Harry heralded Africa once again. The Prince said: "Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline... It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."