James Middleton films pregnant wife Alizee on board boat during private holiday

The Princess of Wales' brother James has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with his pregnant wife

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton is on the countdown as he awaits the arrival of his first baby with wife Alizee Thevenet, and the couple have chosen to relax with a sun-soaked getaway ahead of their new arrival.

On Monday, the 36-year-old shared a glimpse into his private holiday, including a video of Alizee on board a boat, cuddling one of their beloved dogs. See the cute clip…

In addition, James shared a beautiful snap of himself posing alongside five of his dogs, who sat obediently on the bow of the boat as it coasted along the azure waters.

He captioned the update: "Sun, Sea & Sand. Treasuring moments like this and cannot wait to have another little human joining our adventures too."

Fans loved the look inside their holiday and many took to the comments section of Instagram to express their love.

"The puppies look so happy and content. I'm sure the baby will love having all these puppies to play with," penned one of his 250,000 followers, and another added: "You look so happy, wait ‘til that little one arrives, it’s the most amazing feeling." A third commented: "Loving her human mama, who's about to be a mama. I love the innate behaviors of dogs. We don't deserve how good they are to us!"

It was back in July that James announced the exciting news about Alizee's pregnancy, with an adorable photo of one of their dogs and her growing baby bump. He captioned the snap: "We have a new member of the pack coming soon, we couldn't be more excited.

© Instagram Alizeé and James will welcome their first child together later this year

"It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

The couple have an idyllic countryside home to raise their first child, and they've shown glimpses of it online before, including the cosy lounge with open fire and exposed beams.

© Photo: Instagram The couple will be raising their first child in the countryside

The baby will be Carole and Michael Middleton's seventh grandchild. They are already grandparents to William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthews' kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

James' other sister Pippa has three kids

Now that Prince William and Princess Kate live in Windsor with their three children, they are much closer to where James and Alizee are based in Berkshire.

We predict lots of cute family play dates – especially with their parents Carole and Michael Middleton and sister Pippa living nearby too.