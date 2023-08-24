Meghan Markle's cheeky aeroplane selfie proves she's just like the rest of us

The Duchess of Sussex was clearly excited about her romantic trip

Meghan Markle has jetted around the world for official engagements, her 'single girl summer', and many romantic trips with her husband Prince Harry, but it seems as though she still gets just as excited as the rest of us to step on that plane.

In a throwback picture from her and Harry's third date where the royal jetted her off to Botswana, Meghan couldn't resist snapping a selfie before getting on the plane.

The brunette beauty gave a pouty smile wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses with a light grey scarf wrapped around her neck. In the background, the Air Botswana jet could be seen in all its glory, showing that the couple took a commercial flight for their adventure, rather than a private jet.

© Netflix The beauty took a minute to take a selfie before boarding

It was revealed during the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, when the pair detailed their early romance in episode one.

While the image popped up on screen, Meghan said: "I'm getting on the plane, and I'm going to the middle of the bush. What? What am I doing? What if we don't like each other? And then we're stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent."

But luckily Meghan's leap of faith paid off and the new couple spent nights under the stars, saw incredible animals and got to know each other on a deeper level.

© Netflix Their romance blossomed in Botswana

"We could both just be complete ourselves, there was no distraction, no cell phone reception," revealed Meghan.

"Everything felt normal and natural," said Harry. Adding: "We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world – and the media - joined it."

In another snap from the holiday, the Duchess was seen sporting a pair of Daisy Dukes. She paired the holiday staples with a white vest and a khaki waistcoat. She posed with sunglasses and carried a scarf in her hand. Her wrists were stacked with bracelets, including a sentimental matching one with her partner Harry.

Prince Harry has a very close connection with the continent of Africa, having spent time there after the passing of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

© Photo: Getty Images Africa holds a place in Harry's heart

During a 2019 visit, he revealed: "Fifteen years I've been coming here, it's a sense of escapism, a real sense of purpose... I have some of my closest friends here over the years. I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all. I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa."

Did you know, the main diamond in Meghan Markle's engagement ring is actually from Botswana? Harry sourced it in secret in a very romantic gesture for the proposal.