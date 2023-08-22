James Middleton reveals summer holiday destination with wife Alizee

James and Alizee are expecting their first child later this year

James Middleton and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, are enjoying some quality time together before they welcome their first child later this year.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, 36, shared an insight into his "summer staycation" with the couple's beloved dogs.

The dad-to-be posted a video of three of his pooches as they enjoyed a rather blustery walk on a rolling hillside.

The scenery also appeared to show mountains in the far view, as the pups stopped for a rest, while the wind blew around them. Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: James Middleton reveals summer holiday staycation

James captioned the video: "'Staycation' they said. 'It will be fun' they said."

It's not known where James and Alizee are spending their summer holiday, but the couple have previously stayed at the exclusive Glen Affric estate in the Scottish Highlands, which is owned by the father of James's brother-in-law, James Matthews.

© Instagram / @jmidy James shared this beautiful snap of Alizee paddleboarding in the Scottish Highlands in November 2020

In 2020, the entrepreneur shared a video of his then fiancée Alizee paddleboarding on the loch by Affric Lodge in front of a stunning sunset.

"I had tingles not from the cold but from how beautiful it was. Yes, this is Scotland in November! It’s crazy how peaceful the planet can be but at the same time how crazy it can be - make sure you take some out for you (and your dogs ). Go outside, open a window, walk, breathe, meditate, or even make a good old cup of tea!" James wrote at the time.

Kate's brother is the proud owner of dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla. His beloved pup Ella sadly passed away in January, but the dad-to-be made sure she was included in the pregnancy announcement.

© Instagram Alizeé and James will welcome their first child together later this year

James and Alizee shared their happy news in July, with James sharing some beautiful photos of Alizee holding her growing baby bump in the grounds of their Berkshire home.

"We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family," James wrote in the caption.

The baby will be Carole and Michael Middleton's seventh grandchild. They are already grandparents to William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthews' kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose.