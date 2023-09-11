Princess Kate's brother James Middleton celebrates personal milestone ahead of first baby

James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet walked down the aisle in 2021

Congratulations are in order for Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday.

While we don't know how the happy couple will celebrate, we don't doubt that the duo will mark the special occasion in style.

WATCH: James Middleton films pregnant wife Alizee on board holiday boat

The couple exchanged vows back in 2021 after postponing their nuptials twice following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their French wedding was boho perfection with Alizée walking down the aisle in Carole Middleton's wedding dress. She looked every inch the beautiful bride in her floor-length gown which featured a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in the Lake District

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine at the time, financial analyst Alizée explained: "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980."

James, meanwhile, looked oh-so dapper in a pale blue shirt and a suave cream suit.

The lovebirds said "I do" at the local town hall in Bormes-les-Mimosas in front of family and friends including the likes of Princess Kate and Prince William and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

© Getty The couple said "I do" in 2021

As for their reception, the couple opted to celebrate their wedding at a beautiful beachside location.

Last year, the duo's first wedding anniversary came just days after the late Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. The occasion was thus bittersweet, with James opting to eschew romantic anniversary social media posts in favour of a touching tribute to Her Majesty.

© Getty James paid tribute to the late Queen

Taking to his Instagram, he wrote: "Today is our 1st wedding anniversary, however, it doesn't seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Instead, I'm sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago. To my darling Alizee, I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime."

© Instagram The entrepreneur and the financial analyst are often pictured with their pet dogs

Later this year, James and Alizée are set to welcome their first child together. The couple shared their joyous baby news back in July with the sweetest pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Alizée was pictured in the grounds of their beautiful Berkshire home cradling her blossoming baby bump in a sage green maxi dress. Their adorable pet dog Mabel made a cameo appearance in the sweet snapshot and could be seen gently lifting Alizée's jumper to reveal a glimpse of her baby bump.

© Instagram Alizeé and James will welcome their first child together later this year

Alongside the heartwarming image, an excited James penned: "We couldn't be more excited… well Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

James and Alizée's bundle of joy will be the seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton.

© Getty William and Kate share three children together

James's mother and father are already doting grandparents to the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthew's three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose.

While James and Alizée are expecting their first child, the smitten duo already have their hands full with their adorable canine clan: Mabel, Zulu, Inka, Nala and Isla.