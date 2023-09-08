Princess Eugenie releases unseen photo of late Queen in emotional message

Princess Eugenie has penned an emotional tribute to her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to mark one year since the monarch passed in September 2022.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wrote: "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much."

Alongside a never-before-seen image of the grandmother and granddaughter duo, she added: "Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart. [two heart emojis]."

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully in her Platinum Jubilee year at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, who had dedicated her life to royal duty.

The late was also a doting grandmother to her eight grandchildren; Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Lady Louise Windsor and her brother the Earl of Wessex.

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie released a joint statement in which they thanked their grandmother for "making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy".

They wrote: "Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever."

The royal sisters added: "For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

WATH: The late Queen's finest family moments

Touching on the tributes from around the world, they added: "The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you.

© Getty The late Queen with Charles, Eugenie and Beatrice in Scotland in 2010

"We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie."

The royal siblings often spoke fondly of their grandmother. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, Princess Eugenie hailed the Queen and revealed how she would like her son August to take after her.

Writing in The Spectator, Princess Eugenie said: "I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years. I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."