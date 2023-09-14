Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals gather in Sweden to celebrate King Carl Gustaf 50th Jubilee - all the photos
Royals gather in Sweden to celebrate King Carl Gustaf 50th Jubilee - all the photos

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden is celebrating his Golden Jubilee this week

Princess Madeleine walking about stairs
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
King Carl Gustaf is marking an incredible milestone this week as the Swedish monarch celebrates his Golden Jubilee. The official day of his Jubilee will be on 15 September, but already many European royals have started heading over, bringing with them many glamorous gowns.

The event is made all the more special for the Swedish king as he becomes the first monarch in the country's history to celebrate a Golden Jubilee, and he is currently the second longest-reigning living monarch in Europe. Some of the expected events over the next few days include an opera performance at Drottningholm Palace outside Stockholm, a church service at the Royal Palace  and a televised speech from Carl.

See our gallery below with some of the highlights as guests arrive for the occasion

Princess Victoria arrives

Princess Victoria shaking hands with a man as she arrived at the theatre© Shutterstock
Princess Victoria, in red gown, arrived alongside her family

 The King's eldest child, Victoria, was among one of the first to arrive. The heir to the throne looked simply magnificent in a stylish red dress as she arrived alongside other members of her family.

Princess Estelle recycles

Princess Victoria and her family greeting people ahead of theatre performance© Alamy
Princess Estelle appears to have worn one of her mother's gowns

Princess Estelle attended the event for her grandfather, and it appears that she's really following in her mum's footsteps when it comes to her outfit. Estelle arrived in a stunning gown that appeared to be a modified gown that was previously worn by Victoria.

Prince Oscar in attendance

Prince Oscar shook hands with guests ahead of entering the theatre© Alamy
Prince Oscar shook hands with guests ahead of entering the theatre

King Carl will surely enjoy the arrival of all of his family members, including grandson Prince Oscar, seven. The young royal was seen being ever so polite as he shook hands with guests before entering the Palace.

More family arrive

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia arriving at King Carl Gustaf's party© Shutterstock
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who wore a gorgeous Lars Wallin pink gown

Also pictured in attendance were Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia. Carl looked suave in his suit, while Sofia captured attention in a beautiful pink gown.

King arrives for the event

King Carl Gustaf walking with Queen Silvia© Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock
The King arrived with his wife, with the pair looking so elegant

The man of the hour, King Carl, arrived with his wife, Queen Silvia. The King wore a tailored black suit for his Jubilee celebration, while the Queen cast an elegant figure in a pink dress.

European royals arrive

Margrethe, who is the King's cousin, wore a floral gown alongside family members© Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock
Margrethe, who is the King's cousin, wore a floral gown alongside family members

It's not just the Swedish royal family who are celebrating, as members of the Danish and Greek royal families also attended. Queen Margrethe of Denmark arrived alongside her daughter, Crown Princess Mary, and cousin Queen Anne-Marie of Greece.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar shared a sweet moment in the courtyard© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar shared a sweet moment in the courtyard

